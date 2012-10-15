* CNC warns of high distribution margins, scarce competition

* Recommends limiting petrol operators' weight in distributor CLH

* Energy regulator says gasoline prices are high

MADRID, Oct 15 Spain's competition watchdog and energy regulator urged increased competition in the country's petrol market in two reports on Monday that warned of high distribution margins among the sector's three main players.

British oil major BP and Spain's Repsol and Cepsa control the country's national fuel production.

A report by the National Competition Commission, or CNC, done for Spain's secretary of state for the economy, comes a month after the government said it would pass measures to cap oil companies' margins at the pump in an effort to control inflation.

"We recommend that the government find a global solution for the competition problems in this sector," the CNC report said, suggesting 23 specific measures to boost competition.

One of the measures suggested limiting the three main oil operators' stakes in national oil distributor CLH, which is currently controlled by Cepsa with 14.15, Repsol with 10 percent and BP and Galp with 5 percent each.

The competition commission's report said that between 2007 and 2010, the gross margin for the distribution of gasoline and diesel has risen 20 percent, noting that the way the market is structured blocks competitors from entering.

The National Energy Commission, or CNE, also published a report on Monday, which concluded that compared with other European countries Spain's petrol stations business is very concentrated and urged the government to make it more competitive.

The CNE reported that gasoline prices, before taxes, are higher in Spain than in France and other European countries. Spain imports almost all of the petroleum that it consumes.

Energy prices have helped drive up inflation in Spain. Consumer prices rose 3.4 percent year-on-year in September, partly because of an increase in the Value Added Tax, but also from higher fuel prices.