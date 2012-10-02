MADRID Oct 2 Spain's car diesel and petrol consumption fell sharply again in August from the same month a year ago as the recession continued to hit demand.

Official provisional data from Spain's strategic petroleum reserves corporation (CORES) showed car diesel consumption fell by 5.7 percent year-on-year to 1.8 million tonnes in August.

That compared with 1.9 million tonnes in July.

For the first eight months of the year consumption has fallen 5.5 percent to 14.4 million tonnes.

Similarly, car gasoline consumption fell by 6.0 percent in August from the same month a year ago, to 477,000 tonnes. From January to August demand has fallen by 6 percent to 3.4 million tonnes.

Data from CORES also showed a 7.5 percent year-on-year fall in kerosene demand in August, indicating a fall in air travel demand, as Spain remains mired in a deep recession, attempting to slash its public deficit.

August also witnessed a steep year-on-year decline of 8.5 percent in natural gas use, to 24,319 gigawatt hours.

Spain imports around 75 percent of all its energy needs. (Reporting by Nigel Davies; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)