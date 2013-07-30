MADRID, July 30 The Spanish competition
regulator on Tuesday opened an investigation that could lead to
sanctions against oil companies for possible collusion to hike
petrol prices to protect profits at a time of recession.
The Competition Commission said the probe, likely to last 18
months, would focus on oil companies Repsol, Cepsa, BP
Espana, DISA, Meroil and Galp.
Following inspections at the headquarters of most of the
companies and the Spanish Association of Oil Product Operators,
the regulator said it had found signs of anticompetitive
practices related to fuel prices charged at petrol pumps.
Spain's energy regulator, the CNE, in May accused Repsol, BP
and Cepsa of increasing prices in Spain to compensate for
falling demand in a recession.
Although Spanish fuel prices are higher than the European
Union average, lower taxes mean the final consumer price is
below the average.
Lower prices charged by oil companies at the pump would give
the Spanish government more room to raise fuel taxes at a time
when it is desperately in search of higher revenue to pay down
the deficit.
(Reporting By Sonya Dowsett, editing by Fiona Ortiz and David
Evans)