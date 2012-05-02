(Story first filed April 30; repeats without changes to reach additional subscribers)

By Divyang Shah

LONDON, May 2 (IFR) - The latest data from the ECB show that strong buying of sovereign debt by Spanish and Italian banks continued into March. Indeed, since December Spanish and Italian banks have purchased EUR81.4bn and EUR67.2bn respectively, while the next highest purchases come from France with a mere EUR6.8bn during the period.

While the data on the actions of foreign investors is incomplete we do have figures from the Spanish Treasury showing that non-resident holdings of Spanish sovereign debt declined from EUR245bn in Feb to EUR220bn in Mar. More of a worry is that during the four months when Spanish banks increased their sovereign holdings by EUR81.4bn, there was a EUR41.1bn decline in non-resident holdings of Spanish bonds (not including changes to net positions in repos).

The demand from domestic banks has helped to absorb supply from foreign holders who have reduced their holdings of Spanish government bonds from 38% of the total outstanding (Nov-2011), to 28% (our estimate for Mar-2012). Or to put it another way, the real story beyond the LTRO related demand is that 1) it has provided a window for foreign investors to exit in an orderly manner, and 2) helped to significantly strengthen the link between the financial system and sovereign risk.

While a strengthening of this link for Spain is helping to keep sovereign yields under control, this short-term benefit raises a trickier medium/longer-term question, which is how to divorce the two risks. For Spain, while all the focus is on a 'bad bank', we must remember that although this is necessary it is not sufficient by itself to deal with the crisis. Spain will still need external assistance, as purging banks of non-performing assets will require someone to hold the underlying risk.

If the government decides to hold the risk itself, then we could have a similar situation to what we saw in Ireland where the sovereign corrupted its balance sheet as it took on board tainted financial sector risk. The decline in non-resident holdings of Spanish government debt points to a general environment in which the market remains unwilling to absorb peripheral sovereign/financial risk.

Those central banks that have chosen to remove sovereign risk from the market on a permanent basis (QE from the Fed/BoE/BoJ) have had more success in capping yields than those that have simply decided to do so on a temporary basis (ECB LTRO). As long as the ECB continues to rely on LTROs and the financial market is still unable and unwilling to digest sovereign/financial risk we should expect the adjustment in the eurozone sovereign debt markets to continue.