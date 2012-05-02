(Story first filed April 30; repeats without changes to reach
By Divyang Shah
LONDON, May 2 (IFR) - The latest data from the ECB show that
strong buying of sovereign debt by Spanish and Italian banks
continued into March. Indeed, since December Spanish and Italian
banks have purchased EUR81.4bn and EUR67.2bn respectively, while
the next highest purchases come from France with a mere EUR6.8bn
during the period.
While the data on the actions of foreign investors is
incomplete we do have figures from the Spanish Treasury showing
that non-resident holdings of Spanish sovereign debt declined
from EUR245bn in Feb to EUR220bn in Mar. More of a worry is that
during the four months when Spanish banks increased their
sovereign holdings by EUR81.4bn, there was a EUR41.1bn decline
in non-resident holdings of Spanish bonds (not including changes
to net positions in repos).
The demand from domestic banks has helped to absorb supply
from foreign holders who have reduced their holdings of Spanish
government bonds from 38% of the total outstanding (Nov-2011),
to 28% (our estimate for Mar-2012). Or to put it another way,
the real story beyond the LTRO related demand is that 1) it has
provided a window for foreign investors to exit in an orderly
manner, and 2) helped to significantly strengthen the link
between the financial system and sovereign risk.
While a strengthening of this link for Spain is helping to
keep sovereign yields under control, this short-term benefit
raises a trickier medium/longer-term question, which is how to
divorce the two risks. For Spain, while all the focus is on a
'bad bank', we must remember that although this is necessary it
is not sufficient by itself to deal with the crisis. Spain will
still need external assistance, as purging banks of
non-performing assets will require someone to hold the
underlying risk.
If the government decides to hold the risk itself, then we
could have a similar situation to what we saw in Ireland where
the sovereign corrupted its balance sheet as it took on board
tainted financial sector risk. The decline in non-resident
holdings of Spanish government debt points to a general
environment in which the market remains unwilling to absorb
peripheral sovereign/financial risk.
Those central banks that have chosen to remove sovereign
risk from the market on a permanent basis (QE from the
Fed/BoE/BoJ) have had more success in capping yields than those
that have simply decided to do so on a temporary basis (ECB
LTRO). As long as the ECB continues to rely on LTROs and the
financial market is still unable and unwilling to digest
sovereign/financial risk we should expect the adjustment in the
eurozone sovereign debt markets to continue.
