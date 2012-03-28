MADRID, March 28 Enagas predicts gas
demand in import-dependent Spain will rise by 2.5 percent in
2012 after the year started with heavy consumption during a cold
wave, the gas grid operator's president said on Wednesday.
At a news conference, Antonio Llarden added that gas
delivered to the power industry was forecast to fall by 4.7
percent, but "conventional" usage - by homes and industry -
would increase 5.5 percent.
Spanish gas demand rose by 11 percent in February from the
year before due to unusually low temperatures last month.
However, demand in 2011 as a whole dropped 7 percent due to
coal taking up a greater share of the generating mix, and has
been falling steadily since Spain's economic crisis began in
2008.
Spain is typically the world's eighth-largest importer of
natural gas, of which it burned about 36 billion cubic metres
last year, mostly in the form of liquefied natural gas, of which
it is the fourth-biggest importer.
(Reporting by Andres Gonzalez; Writing by Martin Roberts;
editing by Keiron Henderson)