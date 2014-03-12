MADRID, March 12 Spain's moves to cut the first two years of social security contributions for companies' new hires will add 0.3 percent to growth of gross domestic product, Labour Minister Fatima Banez said on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy announced the measures in February as part of a drive to cut one of Europe's highest jobless rates.

Spain's economy emerged from a lengthy recession in the second half of last year and output is expected to expand by 1 percent this year.