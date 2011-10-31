* Banks says economy didn't grow in third quarter from
second
* Says year-on-year growth eased to 0.7 percent
* Risks to Spain's fiscal deficit target; onus on new govt
* Official data invariably match Bank of Spain figures
(Recasts and updates with quote, details)
By Nigel Davies
MADRID, Oct 31 Spain's already lacklustre
economy likely stagnated in the third quarter with domestic
demand slumping, posing a threat to budget targets that will
require a decisive response from the new government, its central
bank said.
Friday's estimate of zero quarter-on-quarter growth in the
bank's three-monthly bulletin was in line with economists'
forecasts in a Reuters poll.
The data marks a slowdown for an economy that grew just 0.2
percent quarter on quarter in the previous three months, and
economists said a new recession could be on the cards.
Spain is struggling to persuade markets it can bring its
public deficit back within EU limits, against the backdrop of a
worsening euro zone debt crisis and while trying to stimulate
demand in a country where around one in five are out of work.
The bank said internal demand probably fell by 0.8 percent
on a quarterly basis in the quarter ending in September, while
external demand including exports and tourism would have grown
by the same amount.
"The information available for the third quarter points to
weakness persisting in the middle months of the year, at a time
when the euro zone's sovereign debt crisis worsened," the report
said.
The Bank of Spain said export growth helped gross domestic
product rise 0.7 percent in the quarter compared to last year,
below the 0.8 percent consensus.
The official National Statistics Institute figures, due
Nov.11, almost always match the bank's estimates.
WORSE TO COME?
Worse could come for Spain as the broader euro zone economy
loses traction.
"We see very distressed domestic demand in Spain, and
coupled with a global slowdown and fall in exports it could
trigger a recession starting in the fourth quarter," said Silvio
Peruzzo, economist at RBS.
He forecast no growth in the third quarter, followed by a
short-lived recession in the next two quarters, which could also
affect other euro zone countries.
The Bank of Spain welcomed measures last week by European
leaders to try to contain the 17-country bloc's debt crisis.
"The summit at the end of October has seen an important
advance in strategy sufficiently wide-reaching to recover and
reinforce the financial stability of the euro area."
But it said Spain might miss its goal of cutting the public
deficit to 6 percent of GDP this year because the country's 17
regions may not reach their fiscal targets. The public deficit
was 9.3 percent in 2010.
"The current trends indicate risks of a deviation from the 6
percent target as a consequence of weakness in tax income and
spending, mainly in the autonomous regions," the report said.
Any overspending could be corrected by the government taking
additional steps, and austerity measures in the regions would
only bear fruit in the second half of the year.
The central bank urged the government that emerges from Nov.
20 elections to show clearly in the 2012 budget what measures it
would take to assure the country hits a deficit target of 4.4
percent for that year.
Polls show the centre-right People's Party (PP) will likely
win the elections with an outright majority. The PP has promised
more austerity measures and to cut the public deficit as
required.
(Reporting By Nigel Davies; Editing by Fiona Ortiz, John
Stonestreet)