* Spain Q2 GDP 0.2 pct q/q vs 0.4 pct in Q1
* Second quarter growth 0.7 pct y/y vs 0.9 pct in Q1
* Four out nine economists polled see a return to recession
By Tracy Rucinski
MADRID, Aug 26 The Spanish economy grew at a
slower pace in the second quarter than the first, fuelling
concerns Spain could slip back into recession if the euro zone
economy continues to worsen.
Final official numbers on Friday showed gross domestic
product grew 0.2 percent in the second quarter on a quarterly
basis, as forecast in a flash estimate and down from a revised
0.4 percent in the first quarter.
On an annual basis the economy grew by 0.7 percent, in line
with consensus, and down from a revised 0.9 percent in the first
quarter.
"Overall we continue to think that Spain's going to grow
very weakly over the next two quarters at best and it could well
fall back into recession," said Ben May, economist at Capital
Economics said.
The Spanish government is forecasting economic growth of 1.3
percent year on year in 2011, but the consensus among economists
is closer to 0.8 percent, meaning it will be harder for the
government to meet targets for a reduced budget deficit.
A burst property bubble and prolonged credit crunch has hit
construction, once a concrete pillar of growth, but solid
exports and continued household spending have kept Spain from
dipping back into recession.
Economists said relatively strong household spending in the
second quarter, with unemployment at almost 21 percent and
disposable income falling, meant family spending was likely to
be drawn from savings.
"The story once again is that this probably reflects
households running down their savings or saving less and that
obviously is not a long-term solution," said May.
Exports could also face a rocky future.
Many economists have slashed growth expectations for the
euro zone, where Spain sent 53.4 percent of all its exports in
the first half, meaning its main safety net against a second
recession in two years could be taken away.
"The more downbeat assessment reflects a far less certain
Spanish export outlook, given the prospect of a worsening
international outlook amid heightened financial-market turmoil,"
economist at Global Insight Raj Badiani said.
(Reporting by Tracy Rucinski and Paul Day; Writing by Paul
Day; editing by Patrick Graham)