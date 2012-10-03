MADRID Oct 3 Two Spanish investment firms with a combined 31 percent stake in French property company Gecina have filed for bankruptcy on 1.6 billion euros ($2.1 billion) of debt, a source with knowledge of the matter said on Wednesday.

The bankruptcy proceedings follow failure by the two firms, Alteco and MAG Import, to refinance a syndicated loan.

Newspaper El Pais said Banco Popular, Bankia , NCG Banco, France's Natixis and the Royal Bank of Scotland are the banks with the most exposure to the syndicated loan. ($1 = 0.7731 euros) (Reporting By Carlos Ruano; Writing by Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Calre Kane)