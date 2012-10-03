BRIEF-Rapier Gold announces private placement for aggregate proceeds of up to $2.5 mln
* Rapier Gold Inc announces private placement to continue exploration programs at pen gold project
MADRID Oct 3 Two Spanish shareholders in French property company Gecina confirmed filing for bankruptcy on 1.6 billion euros ($2.07 billion) of debt on Wednesday.
In a joint statement, Alteco and MAG Import said the filing follows disagreements with a banking syndicate, of which one bank refused to refinance the loan.
The two firms own a combined 31 percent of Gecina.
* Rapier Gold Inc announces private placement to continue exploration programs at pen gold project
* Funds responding to FCA interim review of sector (Recasts, adds Investment Association response)
BRUSSELS, Feb 20 European Union data protection watchdogs said on Monday they were still concerned about the privacy settings of Microsoft's Windows 10 operating system despite the U.S. company announcing changes to the installation process.