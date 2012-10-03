PARIS Oct 3 French bank Natixis confirmed it had a 266 million-euro ($344.07 million) loan exposure to two Spanish investment firms that own 31 percent of French property company Gecina but said any losses from the firms' bankruptcy would be minimal.

"This doesn't present any risk to Natixis, it's a deal that's mostly hedged," a Natixis spokeswoman said on Wednesday. ($1 = 0.7731 euros) (Reporting by Christian Plumb; Editing by James Regan)