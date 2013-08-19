UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
* Commission head, Spanish PM agree to mission
* Will be sent "as soon as possible"
* British warships arrive for scheduled exercises
BRUSSELS, Aug 19 The European Commission said on Monday it would send a fact-finding mission to Gibraltar to help defuse tensions over the Mediterranean enclave between Britain and Spain.
The creation of an artificial reef off Gibraltar has triggered protests from Spanish fishermen who say it blocks their access to some waters. Spain has toughened its border checks, leading to long queues for workers and tourists.
Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy and Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso spoke over the phone and agreed the Commission would send a fact-finding mission "as soon as possible" to investigate border control.
"President Barroso expressed his hope that Spain and the UK will address these matters in a way that is in line with their common membership in the EU," the Commission added in a statement.
Early on Monday, British warships arrived in Gibraltar for scheduled exercises.
Although British, Spanish and Gibraltarian authorities have said the navy's arrival at the British overseas territory was long-scheduled, some in Spain see it as provocative. (Reporting by Barbara Lewis; Editing by Andrew Heavens)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources