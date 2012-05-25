LONDON May 25 Spain's deputy prime minister
Soraya Saenz de Santamaria said on Friday the country would
defend the interests of its fishermen in talks with Britain next
week over Gibraltar, after a series of recent clashes in the
waters around the UK outcrop.
A dispute over fishing methods and licences in the bay
between the southern port of Algeciras and the Rock of Gibraltar
escalated a month ago, leading to several nights of sea-bound
squirmishes between local fishermen and police.
After various fishing spats in the last decades, a 1999
agreement allowed a restricted number of Spanish boats to work
in the sea around Gibraltar, abiding by certain practices.
Saenz de Santamaria said Spain would be looking for a
solution in line with the 1999 agreement.
