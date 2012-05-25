LONDON May 25 Spain's deputy prime minister Soraya Saenz de Santamaria said on Friday the country would defend the interests of its fishermen in talks with Britain next week over Gibraltar, after a series of recent clashes in the waters around the UK outcrop.

A dispute over fishing methods and licences in the bay between the southern port of Algeciras and the Rock of Gibraltar escalated a month ago, leading to several nights of sea-bound squirmishes between local fishermen and police.

After various fishing spats in the last decades, a 1999 agreement allowed a restricted number of Spanish boats to work in the sea around Gibraltar, abiding by certain practices.

Saenz de Santamaria said Spain would be looking for a solution in line with the 1999 agreement. (Reporting by Tracy Rucinski, Writing by Sarah White)