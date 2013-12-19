MADRID Dec 19 Spain's privacy watchdog on
Thursday fined Google for breaking the country's data
protection law when combining personal information from its many
different online services and failing to inform users clearly on
how it uses their data.
Although the 900,000 euro ($1.23 million) fine is modest for
Google, which has a market capitalisation of over $350 billion,
the move reflects growing concerns across Europe about the
volume of personal data that is held in foreign jurisdictions in
so-called "cloud" storage services.
Under such services, data is stored remotely via the
Internet instead of on-site, giving individuals little control
over their personal information.
Last month, the Dutch Data Protection Authority also said
Google was in breach of the national data privacy law for the
same practices while France moved closer to fining the U.S.
internet giant in September.
Investigations are taking place in at least three other
European countries.
The probes were triggered after Google in March 2012
unilaterally imposed new terms of service on users of all its
cloud services, which include the YouTube video streaming site,
the GMail email service, and the ubiquitous Google search
engine.
That decision triggered privacy investigations in six
European countries, including Spain.
"Inspections have shown that Google compiles personal
information through close to one hundred services and products
it offers in Spain, without providing in many cases the adequate
information about the data that is being gathered, why it is
gathered and without obtaining the consent of the owners," said
the Spanish Agency for Data Protection in a statement.
Google said it had engaged with the Spanish authorities to
explain its privacy policy and would decide on which action to
take once it had the opportunity to fully read its report.
The agency said users were not sufficiently informed that
Google filtered the content of their emails and files to display
advertising and, when it did it, used a terminology that was
imprecise, unclear and with generic expressions.
It also said the company was breaking the law by using data
it gathered for purposes that are unspecified and keeping this
information for an indefinite time, while sometimes hindering
users in their right to erase, access or modify this data.
In November Google agreed to pay a $17 million fine to
settle allegations that it secretly tracked Web users by placing
special digital files on the Web browsers of their smartphones.