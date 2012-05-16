MADRID May 16 Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy said on Wednesday it would be a "major error" if Greece were to leave the euro common currency zone.

Rajoy was speaking to reporters in a hallway in Parliament.

Spain's risk premium, as measured by the spread on yields between Spanish and German benchmark debt, rose on Wednesday to more than 500 basis points, a record high in the euro area. (Reporting by Emma Pinedo; Writing by Fiona Ortiz)