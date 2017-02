UPDATE 1-Ansell shares fall 6 pct on flat profit and rising costs

SYDNEY, Feb 13 Australian rubber products maker Ansell Ltd said on Monday that rising raw material costs and foreign exchange fluctuations kept half-year profit flat, sending shares to a six-month low. The company, which makes goods ranging from gloves to diving suits, reaffirmed its earnings target and said it had received several expressions of interest for the purchase of its profitable 120-year-old condom business.