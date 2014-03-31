BRIEF-Cleopatra Hospital FY profit rises
* FY consol net profit EGP 89.4 million versus EGP 68.9 million year ago
MADRID, March 31 Spanish blood products company Grifols has signed a 7-year, $375-million contract to conduct blood analysis for Japan's Red Cross, the company said in a statement to the stock market regulator on Monday.
The contract to analyze 5.3 million blood transfusions a year for HIV and hepatitis and other infections was signed by Grifols unit Novartis Pharma, the Spanish group said.
Grifols acquired the blood transfusion testing unit of Novartis in January. (Reporting by Paul Day; Editing by Fiona Ortiz)
