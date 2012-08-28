MADRID Aug 28 Spain's economic output will
improve in the first quarters of 2013, the Secretary of State
for the Economy Fernando Jimenez Latorre said on Tuesday, after
quarterly data showed the economy shrank 0.4 percent in the
second quarter of this year.
"In principle we believe we're at the point of the biggest
contraction, which will continue into the second half of the
year. We'll start to see a correction from the first quarters of
next year," Latorre said at a news conference in Madrid.
Spain is currently suffering from its second recession in
three years. Gross Domestic Product fell 1.3 percent on an
annual basis in the second quarter of 2012, worse than initial
estimates of 1.0 percent.