MADRID Aug 22 Several Spanish regions have
begun to reinstate free primary healthcare for illegal
immigrants, piling pressure on Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy to
extend the aid his government had cut back on across the country
as a national election looms.
Rajoy's centre-right People's Party (PP) withdrew access to
all but emergency treatment for undocumented immigrants in 2012,
in a wave of spending cuts after it came to power and sought to
cut a gaping public deficit.
The government, facing fierce criticism from doctors,
refugee activists and opposition parties over the cutbacks, said
in March it would re-introduce the support.
But those measures never emerged, pushing some of Spain's
autonomous regions to act independently in a potentially
embarrassing standoff for Rajoy.
"There is no confusion," Rajoy on Saturday said in a
televised address after an event in northern Spain, asked why
regions were acting out of sync on a policy change the
government itself had announced.
"In September we will resolve this issue once and for all.
It does not make sense for things to be done one way in one
place and another way in another place."
Spain's 17 autonomous regions control their own spending on
healthcare and education, although their budgets are allocated
by the central government.
Rajoy - whose party will be seeking a second-term in office
in an election due by year-end - has been trying to woo voters
with some spending hikes and more social policies, including
some aimed at helping the country's 5 million unemployed, after
his party took a battering in regional elections in May.
The PP still leads in opinion polls, though the austerity
measures wielded during a deep economic crisis and corruption
scandals have hurt its standing, and it is still far short of
being able to retain a majority in parliament.
Many regions formerly under PP control changed hands after
the May elections. Some of the ones now governed by the
opposition Socialists, such as the Balearic Islands, were among
those which began recently introducing the healthcare changes
for illegal immigrants.
But Madrid, a PP region, on Friday said it too would start
re-extending free primary healthcare to undocumented immigrants.
(Reporting by Sarah White and Rodrigo de Miguel; Editing by)