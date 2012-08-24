* Doctors and regions reject ban on undocumented immigrants'
healthcare
* New law takes effect in September, few details
* Discontent growing over austerity impact on education,
health
By Nigel Davies
MADRID, Aug 24 Some Spanish doctors and regions
say they will defy a ban on free healthcare for an estimated
150,000 undocumented immigrants, imposed by the central
government as part of spending cuts to avoid an international
bailout.
Five of Spain's 17 autonomous regions - including Catalonia
and Andalucia which provide more than a third of national
economic output and are not governed by the central government's
ruling People's Party (PP) - said they would continue to treat
immigrants who have no papers.
The ruling conservatives plan to end free treatment from the
beginning of September as part of their austerity drive, aimed
at cutting one of the euro zone's largest budget deficits and
convincing nervous investors they can control Spain's finances.
Critics say the number of immigrants without papers is
estimated at only about 150,000, so barring them from medical
treatment would save very little and was pandering to prejudice.
"The new law is not ethical, it's not cost efficient, and it
makes no sense for the public health system. It's based on myths
that immigrants are abusing the system that are not true," said
Alvaro Gonzalez, a specialist at a hospital in the northern
region of Asturias who has led opposition to the measure.
The nearly 6 million documented immigrants in Spain, most of
them legal residents, account for only 5 percent of the
country's healthcare costs, according to a study by La Caixa
bank published last year.
Some doctors in PP-ruled regions also reject a ban which
they say is at odds with Spain's universal healthcare service
and could end up costing the state more if immigrants go to
hospital emergency rooms instead of seeing a regular doctor.
The Spanish Society for Family and Community Medicine, which
initiated the campaign against the PP ban, says more than 1,400
doctors have signed up, including 22 percent of primary health
providers from the PP-governed region of Madrid.
Regions not controlled by the PP have used the ban as a
focus for their opposition to central government spending cuts.
Andalucia, ruled by the Socialist Party, hopes the
government will change its stance by September, when public
workers and labour unions plan protests against spending cuts.
"We are talking about people here, and a universal, free
healthcare system that cannot change from one day to the next to
stop treating these people," Maria Jesus Montero, head of
Andalucia's health department, told Reuters.
She said the region was committed to making cuts to reduce
its deficit, but not in healthcare and education, which were
'red lines' the central government could not cross.
(Reporting by Nigel Davies; editing by Fiona Ortiz and Tim
Pearce)