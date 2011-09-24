MADRID, Sept 24 Pirates operating in West Africa
have released a Spanish-owned tanker and its 23-member crew
hijacked in the Gulf of Guinea on Sep. 14, a spokeswoman from
Spain's foreign ministry said on Saturday.
The ministry did not provide details on the whereabouts of
the Cyprus-flagged Mattheos 1 tanker, owned and operated by
Spain's Consultores de Navigacion SA.
"The ministry has taken the necessary discreet steps and has
spoken to the company and the families of crew members," the
spokeswoman told Reuters.
The Mattheos was taken by pirates during a ship-to-ship
transfer of petroleum products about 62 nautical miles southwest
of the port of Cotonou and taken to an unknown location.
The crew of the tanker is mostly Filipino and Cypriot, with
five Spaniards and a Peruvian Captain.
"The seamen are all well expect for one, who was hit. He was
not Spanish," Consultores de Navigacion spokeswoman Sheena
Campbell said on national radio.
The incident was the latest in a string of attacks on ships
in the Gulf of Guinea that experts say is threatening an
emerging trade hub and growing source of oil, metals and
agricultural products to world markets.
Pirates in the Gulf of Guinea, which stretches from the
Guinea to Angola, tend to raid ships for cash and cargo rather
than hijacking the crews for ransom like their counterparts off
the coast of Somalia.
