MADRID, July 1 U.S private equity fund Blackstone is helping some borrowers in Spain meet mortgage payments and even allowing homeowners to turn in their keys to cancel debt, a source with knowledge of the matter said on Wednesday.

Blackstone is restructuring some of the billions of euros of Spanish home loans it bought at a discount last year in order to help borrowers meet repayments, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday, citing three sources. Blackstone declined to comment.

The move illustrates how funds have more flexibility than banks when it comes to leniency on home loans, in a country known for draconian mortgage laws, because private investors are not subject to provisioning requirements and central bank rules.

"It is clear that funds have more flexibility than banks in negotiating as financial institutions are bound by stricter regulations," the source with knowledge of the process said.

The debt restructuring involves some 40,000 mortgages originally belonging to bailed-out Spanish bank Catalunya Banc bought by Blackstone for 3.6 billion euros ($4 billion) through a government auction, the source said.

The portfolio of home loans, with a face value of over 6 billion euros, was one of the biggest ever to be sold in Europe. More than half the debt is in default, and the aim is to gradually lower the default rate, the source said.

Mortgages and housing are key political issues in Spain where home ownership is high and where a property boom and bust left many in negative equity and unable to pay monthly mortgage installments.

In recent local elections, leftist coalitions gained power in major cities like Madrid, Barcelona and Zaragoza on promises of protecting those who could no longer pay for their homes.

Under Spain's harsh mortgage law, homeowners remain liable for mortgage debt even after the bank has repossessed the property. Banks have a claim on debtors' salaries, and can put a claim on the estate of the deceased.

Blackstone has made other high-profile investments in the Spanish housing market. In July 2013, Madrid city council sold 1,860 state-owned housing units to a fund jointly owned by Blackstone and Spanish fund Magic Real Estate. ($1 = 0.9024 euros) (Writing By Sonya Dowsett)