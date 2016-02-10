MADRID Feb 10 Spanish housing sales rose 11.1 percent in 2015 from a year earlier, official data showed on Wednesday, the sharpest rise since the property bubble burst in 2008 when sales dropped almost 30 percent.

The total number of homes sold in 2015 was 354,132, almost half that sold in the year before the crash, with 775,300 houses sold in 2007.

The number of houses sold in December rose 6.8 percent from the same month a year earlier to 27,625, the National Statistics Institute said. (Reporting by Paul Day; Editing by Angus Berwick)