Madrid Oct 24 Last year Madrid's city and
regional governments sold almost 5,000 rent-controlled flats to
private equity investors including Goldman Sachs and Blackstone.
At the time, the tenants were told their rental conditions would
remain the same.
But as old contracts expire, dozens of people have received
demands for higher rent, been told their rents will increase
dramatically, been threatened with eviction or moved out to
escape the insecurity. Thousands of Spain's poor now depend for
their homes on the generosity of private equity.
Jamila Bouzelmat is one of them.
The mother of six lives in a four-bedroom flat on the
outskirts of the Spanish capital that was bought jointly by
Goldman and a Spanish firm. The 44-year-old said that until
March her family paid 58 euros ($73) a month in rent out of her
husband's 500-euro unemployment benefit. In April, her bank
statement shows, her new landlords suddenly took 436 euros from
her bank account.
She discovered the payment when she tried to pay an
electricity bill.
"We went to take money out and there wasn't a cent left in
the bank," she said, her 18-month-old daughter playing at her
feet. She got charity hand-outs to feed her children, aged
between 18 months and 19 years, and now lives in fear of the
rent bill. Goldman declined to comment.
In the buildings sold to the funds, Reuters has spoken to
more than 40 households who face similar difficulties. They
include some of Madrid's most vulnerable people: an unemployed
single mother of five with a severely disabled daughter, for
example, and an HIV patient with one lung. Both faced evictions
that were temporarily halted at the last minute.
There is no suggestion the buyers have acted illegally.
Having bought around 15 percent of Madrid's publicly held social
housing, the new owners are simply exercising their right to
charge commercial rents once reduced rents that tenants have
paid expire.
However, Socialist councillors in Madrid have launched
lawsuits directed at the state bodies that sold the
rent-controlled homes, and tenants meet weekly to organise
street protests. Evictions ordered and postponed by the new
owners are an increasingly common sight in Spain's media.
The ructions in Madrid come as Spain tries to recover from
its historic property-market collapse and deep economic crisis.
Between 2007 and 2013, Spanish property prices fell by nearly 40
percent. More than 3 million houses and apartments sit empty,
according to official figures. Spain has one of the smallest
stocks of social housing in Europe, but as Madrid's authorities
cut their budgets, they have sold what they can at fire-sale
prices.
For the private equity firms that bought the flats, the deal
was good business. For tenants, less so. The poorest had long
benefited from rent reductions - some of them officially
documented contracts, others informal arrangements with
well-meaning public officials.
Of the homes Goldman bought, around 400 benefited from
official rent reductions, according to one government source.
Such cuts were agreed individually for up to two years, and some
tenants used to pay less than 20 percent of the going rate. The
informal deals are hard to count.
The apartments were sold by two government agencies. One of
them, the Madrid city housing body, told Reuters the sales were
crucial to paying its debt, but did not answer questions on the
number of tenants affected or their situation.
The other, the regional housing body known as IVIMA, sold
its flats to Goldman Sachs International and Azora, a Spanish
private equity firm which invests in rental accommodation. Azora
set up a management firm, Encasa Cibeles, to manage the flats,
and both Goldman and Azora referred inquiries to Encasa Cibeles.
In the case of Bouzelmat, whose rental agreement ended in
March, an Encasa Cibeles spokesman declined to comment on
"processes and methods of payment." But he said Bouzelmat had
been paying by direct debit. The company said it respects all
ongoing contracts, including rent reductions, and once these
expire, reviews each tenant case-by-case. "Evictions occur in an
extremely small number of cases," the spokesman said: "Our
priority is to help those in need and we are doing this with a
team of social workers looking to help the most vulnerable."
Pablo Sola, a spokesman for IVIMA, said the deal had been
exemplary and IVIMA meets Encasa Cibeles every week to ensure
"no family that wants to pay" is evicted. "The Madrid government
has not washed its hands of the management of these flats. We
are following up the process to avoid the eviction of any family
in financial difficulty."
The public-sector real estate workout is creating winners
and losers. Spain needs new investment to put a floor under its
property market - a necessary condition for a broader recovery -
and at the same time its social safety net needs funds.
Economist Miguel Hernandez said foreign investors play an
important role by providing cash to public institutions.
"These funds may appear to be acting like vultures, but they
are also helping the system, because the administrations had
very few options to get the cash they needed," said Hernandez,
professor at IE Business School.
"A GOOD PRICE"
The red-brick development where Bouzelmat lives is in
Vallecas, a working-class area in the south of Madrid. Thousands
of new flats - many of them state-owned social housing - were
built there during Spain's property boom in the early 2000s.
When boom turned to bust in 2008, Spain's budget for housing
collapsed. It was 1.4 billion euros in 2008 and is now 800
million. That left local governments scrambling to cut costs,
and eyeing privatisations. To lure foreign investors, Madrid
overhauled rental laws, making it easier for landlords to evict
non-paying tenants. It worked: Investment in Spanish real estate
increased 12-fold last year to 5.2 billion euros.
A confidential May 2013 report - commissioned by Madrid city
council and prepared by PriceWaterhouseCoopers - found that the
city's housing unit, known as EMVS, was unsustainable. EMVS, set
up over 30 years ago to house the poor and disadvantaged, had
higher debt repayments than its cash income. PWC's report
advised Madrid to sell some flats immediately.
In July 2013, the city sold 1,860 properties to a fund
jointly owned by Blackstone and Spanish fund Magic Real Estate.
The average price per apartment was around 67,200 euros.
EMVS said the sales were crucial to paying down its debt.
Opposition United Left councillor Angel Perez said it was an
outrage. "You are playing with people's lives," he told an angry
town hall session at the time. Blackstone declined to comment.
Magic Real Estate did not respond.
Within weeks of the Madrid City Council's sale, IVIMA, the
regional housing body, sold another 2,935 apartments - including
Bouzelmat's - to Goldman Sachs and Azora for roughly 68,500
euros per unit.
Taking an average size of around 70 square metres for the
flats sold, Goldman and Blackstone and their Spanish partners
paid around 970 euros per sq m for the properties. Flats in
Vallecas sell for around 2,000 euros per sq m, real estate agent
websites show - about 200,000 euros for a 100-sq-km home. "The
price per unit was very cheap," said Fernando Encinar of
Madrid-based real estate agent Idealista. "In any market, if you
buy in volume you get a good price."
"TAKE NO ACTION"
Last October, Pablo Cavero, Madrid councillor for transport,
infrastructure and housing, told a council session that the only
change for the IVIMA tenants would be "the name at the top of
the rent bill," the minutes show. He declined to be interviewed.
That month, tenants in Bouzelmat's block, some of whom had
official rent reductions, received a letter from Encasa Cibeles
saying: "The rental contract will not suffer any change. You
will maintain the same rental conditions that you have
currently, including the monthly rent and the length of your
contract." The letter, seen by Reuters, said tenants needn't do
anything.
It did not mention what would happen after the contracts
ended, nor did it refer to reduced rents. These were separate
arrangements that each tenant made with their state landlord.
For instance, if a tenant lost their job, they would submit
documentation and IVIMA would grant a discretionary reduction
for a fixed period, documents seen by Reuters show. Of the
20,000 homes IVIMA now owns, around 27 percent have a formal
rent reduction of between 5 percent and 95 percent, a source
close to IVIMA said.
Late last year, Encasa Cibeles invited four tenants'
representatives from Bouzelmat's block to a meeting. The company
told them rent reductions would not be renewed once contracts
expired. "Encasa Cibeles told us they would respect reductions
until the contract ended but then it would return to the base
rate, because they were not a charity," said Saida Juarez, the
tenant representative from the block.
"FULL PAYMENT"
Unemployed hairdresser and mother-of-three Yasmin Rubiano
lives in a flat now owned by Goldman and Azora. Rubiano said she
stopped getting a printed rent bill once her reduced rent of 50
euros per month ended in December, but got no word from the new
owners.
In January she started to receive monthly text messages from
her bank, which she showed a reporter, advising that it had
received a demand for 498.18 euros. She has been paying 100
euros a month to show goodwill, but cannot pay more. In March,
Rubiano said, she received a letter from Encasa Cibeles
demanding full payment or threatening legal action.
The Encasa Cibeles spokesman said it had nothing to do with
the text messages. Social workers have been working for some
time to find the best solution for the family, who still live in
the flat, he added. "Encasa Cibeles has not started any legal
action against them."
The situation with Blackstone and Magic Real Estate is
slightly different. Their tenants generally have longer
contracts and fewer formal deals for reduced rents, though most
pay below market rates. As with the Goldman flats, tenants were
told nothing would change: "The contracts ... are guaranteed,"
seller EMVS said in a July news release. "The only thing that
will change in the rent statement is the issuer."
As leases near expiry, at least 20 tenants in one block have
signed new contracts for sharp rent rises, said a source with
knowledge of the matter.
When Blackstone and Magic Real Estate bought the flats,
Jaime Gamarra, an unemployed 62-year-old receiving benefits of
less than 400 euros a month, had not been paying full rent for
around a year. After he lost both his jobs, a woman at the
council had told him to pay what he could afford.
On March 12, he got a letter from the new management
company, Fidere, saying he owed them 5,133.54 euros in "inherent
obligations" to be paid by March 5.
"I started to panic," he said. He met Fidere and was told
his arrangement with the council was not viable for the firm. On
June 24 he got a letter of eviction. A judge overruled this in
September, but Fidere can appeal. Gamarra fears he will be
thrown out.
"These flats were built with public money for people in
difficulty," Gamarra said.
Jorge Arriba, a 37-year-old car mechanic, lives in a
Blackstone flat; his 10-year contract ended in August. He used
to pay 415 euros per month in rent, around a third of his
salary. When he met Fidere in May, he said, they told him the
rent would go up from September.
On Aug. 6, the 20 tenants in Arriba's block signed new
contracts with Fidere, some of them seen by Reuters, which
stipulate a rise of more than 40 percent in rent over three
years. Blackstone referred inquiries to Fidere.
"It is not true that it is our intention to increase rent
once the contracts end," Fidere spokesman Miguel Onate said in
an email. Later, he said "some people have lost the public
subsidy they received from the council." Of the flats under
Fidere's management, he said, fewer than 2 percent have
recurring problems with payments.
Six sources involved in the bidding process told Reuters
that bidders knew the straitened circumstances of the tenants.
The funds that entered final bidding - nine in all - were given
detailed information. The sale terms, seen by Reuters, show the
regional government stressed that the new owners must honour all
the tenants' rights and obligations.
Goldman went for the Madrid homes after a successful pair of
similar deals in Germany, a person familiar with the matter
said. Goldman looked at the profiles of the tenants and
considered whether the properties were "under-managed from a
yield perspective" and whether new ownership could "improve
rents." The deal was particularly appealing because 85 percent
of the flats were occupied and most tenants were paying rent, in
contrast to other properties with high percentages of defaulted
mortgages or laws that made it hard to raise rents.
Some local politicians say IVIMA acted illegally by selling
the flats cheap. IVIMA Director Ana Gomendio declined to
comment.
Now a judge will decide who, if anyone, to blame. Any
tenants evicted can reapply for social housing. Around 13,000
households are already on the waiting list for flats owned by
Madrid city council, a source close to the council said.
(Edited by Sara Ledwith)