MADRID Feb 26 The number of mortgages granted to buy a home in Spain rose 19.8 percent in 2015 from a year earlier, official data showed in Friday, the fastest rate since records began in 2003 and the latest sign the depressed property sector has turned a corner.

Spain's decade-long housing boom went bust in 2008 dropping the economy into a six-year slump and leaving millions out of work. The country exited recession in mid-2013, and has been expanding ever since with 2015 marking 3.2 percent growth from a year earlier, one of the highest rates in the European Union.

Spanish house prices have tumbled an average of around 40 percent in the last eight years, though the economic turnaround, record low interest rates and a glut of unsold homes has prompted Spaniards to return to the property market.

Capital borrowed to acquire a home in 2015 rose to 25.9 billion euros ($28.5 billion) in 2015, up 24.1 percent from 2014, the biggest rise since 2005, according to the National Statistics Institute (INE). That compared to a high of 188.3 billion euros loaned in 2006 for house purchases.

In December alone, the number of home loans granted rose 21.1 percent from a year earlier, marking 19 straight months of growth, INE said.

Average house prices in Spain are still falling, according to property consultants, albeit at a much slower pace than in previous years and with major variations across the country's regions. In cities such as Madrid and Barcelona, the recovery has been more marked. ($1 = 0.9074 euros) (Reporting by Paul Day Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)