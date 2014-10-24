BRIEF-Pershing square holdings releases weekly net asset value
* Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd releases regular weekly net asset value as of 14 march 2017
(This accompanies a Special Report, "Why Madrid's poor fear Goldman Sachs and Blackstone", reut.rs/1weWb9E)
Oct 24 In August 2013, Goldman Sachs and Azora bought 2,935 apartments in Vallecas, Madrid, for an average 980 euros ($1,240) per square metre - roughly a 50 percent discount to the market rate.
About 2,500 of the flats were occupied, including around 400 with tenants on reduced rents.
If the funds collected zero rent from the empty flats and from those on reduced rents, this would give a delinquency rate of up to 28 percent.
That compares with a rate of about 6.4 percent on mortgage loans in Spain.
"It's a high default rate," said IE Business School professor Miguel Hernandez. The lower the price, the higher the default rate an investor can risk.
Sources: IVIMA, Madrid real estate agents,sources close to the funds. Calculations are approximations. Average price based on flat size of 70 sq m, excludes garage space etc. (Reporting by Sonya Dowsett; Edited by Sara Ledwith)
* Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd releases regular weekly net asset value as of 14 march 2017
March 15 Virtu Financial Inc has made a bid to buy rival trading firm KCG Holdings Inc that could help Virtu bolster its businesses that have been struggling with reduced market volatility, the Wall Street Journal reported.
March 15 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2030 GMT on Wednesday: