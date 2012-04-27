(Adds strikes being called off)

MADRID, April 27 Iberia pilots called off their strike plans on Friday after the government ordered the Spanish airline and its pilots union to enter talks to resolve a labour dispute that threatens to disrupt Spanish tourism during the peak season.

Pilots of Iberia, which is part of International Airlines Group, are protesting over the creation of low-cost airline Iberia Express, which unions see as a threat to jobs and conditions.

Pilots union Sepla called for strikes every Monday and Friday from April 9 to July 20 after talks with Iberia broke down in March. The airline has estimated the cost of each strike day at 3 million euros ($4 million).

"Given the new process, Sepla has decided to call off the strikes, and reiterates its absolute commitment to reach a sustainable and balanced solution to the conflict," the union said in a statement.

Both parties now have to agree on an arbitrator to resolve their dispute. If they fail to do so, the government has the power to impose a mediator.

Deputy Prime Minister Soraya Saenz de Santamaria announced the measure after a weekly government cabinet meeting. ($1 = 0.7559 euros) (Reporting by Tracy Rucinski and Robert Hetz, writing by Julien Toyer; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters; Editing by Andrew Callus)