UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
MADRID Dec 12 Spanish artificial casings firm Viscofan will replace wind turbine maker Gamesa on the Ibex-35 index after Dec. 31, the stock market's advisory committee said on Wednesday.
The Ibex-35 index is revised in June and December every year on the basis of six-month turnover, while interim reviews take place in September and March if ranks or floats change dramatically. (Reporting By Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Julien Toyer)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources