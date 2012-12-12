MADRID Dec 12 Spanish artificial casings firm Viscofan will replace wind turbine maker Gamesa on the Ibex-35 index after Dec. 31, the stock market's advisory committee said on Wednesday.

The Ibex-35 index is revised in June and December every year on the basis of six-month turnover, while interim reviews take place in September and March if ranks or floats change dramatically. (Reporting By Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Julien Toyer)