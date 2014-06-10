UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
MADRID, June 10 Spanish energy firm Abengoa will join the country's Ibex 35 index as of June 23, replacing food company Ebro Foods, a stock exchange notice said on Tuesday.
Spain's Ibex 35 tracks the country's 35 biggest companies. (Reporting by Emma Pinedo, Writing by Sarah White, Editing by Tracy Rucinski)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources