MADRID Nov 16 Spanish media group Imagina said
on Friday it had signed a syndicated loan worth 355 million
euros ($454 million) with ten banks after its shareholders
injected 25 million euros into the company.
British advertising agency WPP and Mexican group
Televisa are major shareholders in the unlisted
group, which produces audiovisual content and offers consulting
services for Spanish and international clients.
The refinancing agreement is to increase an existing loan of
220 million euros, a company source said.
Imagina said in a statement the deal was to aid
international expansion. A company source said it was
particularly focused on growing in Brazil and some other markets
where it already operates.
Spain is suffering its second recession in three years, with
media one of the worst-hit sectors. Dozens of media outlets have
shut down as advertising spend plummets and the outlook is
bleak.
Imagina has worldwide offices in cities including Dubai,
Paris and Rio de Janeiro and said it had increased activity in
Latin America and China over the last quarter through
delegations based in those regions.
The new syndicated loan, which ends in 2015, was signed with
Banco Espirito Santo, Banco Popular, Banco
Sabadell, Banesto, Bankinter,
CaixaBank, Citibank, Espirito Santo
Investment, Institut Catalan de Finances (ICF) and the Royal
Bank of Scotland.