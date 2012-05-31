MADRID May 31 The Spanish government is not
aware and has not been notified any step being taken by the
International Monetary Fund to grant a financial assistance to
Spain, a source from the economy ministry said on Thursday.
"The government is not aware and has not been notified any
step being taken from the IMF in relation with Spain," the
source said in an emailed comment.
The IMF said earlier on Thursday it was not in talks with
Spain on possible financial assistance and annual economic
discussions between the IMF and Spanish authorities would take
place on June 4.
(Reporting by Julien Toyer; Editing by Jesus Aguado)