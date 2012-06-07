MADRID, June 7 The International Monetary Fund report on Spanish banks will show Spain's troubled lenders need a capital injection of at least 40 billion euros, two financial sector sources told Reuters on Thursday.

The report, due to be published next Monday, will outline overall needs of 90 billion euros to clean up Spain's entire banking sector, with healthy lenders covering by themselves a big chunk of this sum, one of the sources said.

"The capital shortfall for the Spanish banks will be around 40 billion euros after taking into account the capacity from some of the entities to cover expected losses with their own resources," the source said. (Reporting by Jesus Aguado and Carlos Ruano, writing by Julien Toyer)