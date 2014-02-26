Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
MADRID Feb 26 Technology firm Indra announced a 13 percent fall in 2013 net profit to 115.8 million euros ($158 million) on Wednesday, hit by sales weakness in its home market Spain and currency depreciation.
Revenues fell one percent to 2.9 billion euros as Indra's international business lines helped offset falling revenues in Spain. Net profit beat expectations in a Reuters poll.
The company said it would target free cash flow in 2014 of over 100 million euros and expected operating profitability to be similar to that of 2013. ($1 = 0.7317 euros) (Reporting By Elisabeth O'Leary; Editing by Sonya Dowsett)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)