MADRID Dec 13 Around 12 Spanish banks will come under supervision of the European Central Bank, Economy Secretary Fernando Jimenez Latorre said on Thursday, under a deal clinched by Europe in a new phase of closer integration.

Separately, Latorre said that Spain wanted maximum private investment in the bad bank. Spain expected to get foreign private investors on board in the first stage of setting up the entity, but this kind of funding may come later, he said.