BRIEF-Wheelock and Co says fy group profit attributable was HK$16.29 bln vs HK$14.23 bln
* Fy Hong Kong Development Properties contracted sales increased by 71% to HK$22.1 billion
MADRID Feb 28 Spain is close to nationalising 9 or 10 toll road concessions, some of which are already in administration, to avoid them being completely liquidated, Expansion newspaper reported on Thursday, citing government sources.
Five concession groups, managing six motorways close to Madrid and in the south of Spain, are already in bankruptcy proceedings. That process normally protects companies from creditors and can allow them to renegotiate debt.
The government is planning to bail those out and could also rescue another four to five other toll road concessions that are struggling, Expansion said.
It said the nationalisations would be done in agreement with creditors and investors, which would likely have to take losses.
The Public Works Ministry was not available to comment. (Reporting by Sarah White; Editing by Dan Lalor)
* Fy Hong Kong Development Properties contracted sales increased by 71% to HK$22.1 billion
* "China growth is expected to remain relatively stable in 2017"
BEIJING, March 10 Falls in China's foreign exchange reserves are normal and not unfavourable, the country's central bank governor said on Friday.