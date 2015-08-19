MADRID Aug 19 A police economic crimes unit is investigating two decisions by Spain's regulator to revoke licences to trade on the stock market, officials said on Wednesday.

The National Securities Market Commission confirmed for the first time that police are investigating the case after media reports about a probe into alleged corruption by some employees of the organisation.

According to reports in El Mundo and other newspapers, the investigation focuses on whether licences to trade on the Spanish stock market were granted or withdrawn in exchange for favours.

Corruption has become one of the main themes of a long economic crisis from which Spain is just emerging, with a general election due before the end of the year.

Dozens of politicians are being investigated by magistrates in graft cases, and the issue rates consistently high on the list of problems as perceived by Spaniards in polls.

The commission said that the police's Economic and Fiscal Crimes Unit was at a preliminary phase in the investigation, launched in response to complaints over two of its decisions dating back to 2005 and 2011.

Both dossiers relate to decisions to revoke trading licences, a source with knowledge of the case said.

The police had requested information from the commission, it said in a statement.

"The CNMV has cooperated from the start, and continues to cooperate, with the police investigations and has shown its readiness to work with the greatest interest to clarify the facts under investigation," it said.

If any wrongdoing was found, the commission would take action to clear it up, it said.

A police spokesman declined comment. (Reporting by Rodrigo de Miguel, Adrian Croft and Elisabeth O'Leary, Editing by Angus MacSwan)