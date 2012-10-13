TOKYO Oct 13 The sentiment of investors and
international policymakers over Spain's fiscal situation is
improving, Economy Minister Luis de Guindos said on Saturday.
De Guindos was speaking in Tokyo, where he attended the
semi-annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund and the
World Bank. He said he also met with international investors.
"There is a much more optimistic sentiment now than a few
weeks ago. There is interest for Spain's public debt," he said,
adding it was fundamental to further reduce debt market
volatility.
"The atmosphere, from International Monetary Fund
policymakers or from the private sector, is much more positive
than it was before the summer," de Guindos said.