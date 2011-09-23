MADRID, Sept 23 The Spanish government said on Friday it has approved the sale of up to 30 percent of state-owned lottery operator Loterias y Apuestas del Estado (LAE).

Spain kicked off the share sale on Monday, defying tough markets to push on with what will be the country´s biggest initial public offering (IPO).

The IPO, which one person familiar with the matter said could raise 6 billion to 9 billion euros ($8.1-$12,1 billion)for state coffers, is due to be completed in October, ahead of a Nov. 20 election

