MADRID/BRUSSELS Jan 18 Iran and Spain are
discussing the construction of an Iranian-owned oil refinery at
the Gibraltar strait, the Spanish foreign minister said on
Monday, a day after sanctions against the economically isolated
Islamic republic were lifted.
Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Garcia-Margallo said he hoped
the planned refinery, which would be built in the southern port
city of Algeciras with local Spanish firms, would be the first
of many deals between the two countries.
The United States and European Union on Saturday revoked
crippling sanctions against Iran, which had cut its oil exports
by about a half since its pre-sanctions 2011 peak, in return for
Tehran complying with a deal to curb its nuclear ambitions.
Iran's Deputy Oil Minister Abbas Kazemi said in November
that buying or investing in overseas oil refineries would be
Iran's policy after the end of sanctions given its plans to
significantly boost its oil output.
On Monday, Iran ordered a rise in oil output by 500,000
barrels a day, Iranian official media reported.
Margallo told reporters in Brussels the entire Iranian
energy industry would have to be restructured following its
return to the international economy, and Spain was well placed
to assist.
"What we see here is a new chance for the region to
stabilize and for our companies to secure good business
opportunities," Margallo said before a meeting of EU foreign
ministers.
"Our political relationship with Iran is very good because
we moved faster than other countries and are now very well
placed for future business," said Margallo, who investigated
opportunities in a post-sanction Iran during a visit in 2014 and
has often spoken favourably about closer dialogue.
Margallo added that an Iranian refinery in Algeciras would
boost employment in a region that has the highest unemployment
rate in Spain.
Kazemi said last week a possible facility would refine
around 200,000 barrels a day, almost equalling Spain's current
largest Gibraltar-San Roque refinery, owned by Spanish firm
Cepsa.
Neither Kazemi or Margallo have yet said which Spanish firms
would be involved in the project.
