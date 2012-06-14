By Steve Slater
| LONDON, June 14
LONDON, June 14 Madrid could do worse than look
to Dublin for clues on how to fix the problems with the nation's
banks and reassure investors, and how not to make all the same
mistakes.
Ireland shored up its banks in March last year, at its
fourth attempt at trying to convince investors it had given
lenders enough capital to halt an exodus of depositors and
stabilise the industry.
Its borrowing costs have since fallen - the only country to
see that after a bail-out - its banks are slimming down, and
losses are being swallowed.
Dublin made several mis-steps on its path, stumbling along
for two years with unrealistic estimates of the scale of the
problem.
Similar criticism is being levelled at Spain, which now has
to build on an international bailout package to restore investor
confidence and implement long-term structural reforms.
"Spain and Ireland share one big problem; a big
overextension of the loan book into property," said Gary
McCarthy, CEO of QFT Advise, which provides analysis on
financial markets.
"The one thing in regaining confidence is to bite the bullet
and stop flapping around with numbers that nobody believes. That
is what has undone Spain," he said.
Ireland's problems were more acute for several reasons; the
loan book was bigger than gross domestic product, including
massive toxic loans at Anglo Irish Bank; a steeper fall in
property prices; and there was better provisioning in Spain to
provide a cushion.
But now losses have swelled in Spain, and Madrid is well
behind the actions taken by Dublin.
"The job they (Ireland) finally did convinced the market
they had done the right things, taking out costs, cutting public
expenditure and recapitalising the banks. You can't say the same
about Portugal, Greece or Spain," one investment banker said.
The yield on a 10-year Irish bond, or the return investors
demand to hold its debt and perhaps the best indicator of
confidence, is about 7.4 percent. That is still high, above the
7 percent level that most consider unsustainable, but is down
from 9.2 percent at the start of 2011.
Greece's has spiked to 29 percent from 12.5 percent at the
start of last year and Portugal's is 10.8 percent. Spain's yield
ominously hit 7 percent on Thursday, a euro-era high. It was 5.8
percent a month ago.
BAILED OUT
Spain is set to get up to 100 billion euros from euro zone
rescue funds to recapitalise its banks after it asked for help
on Saturday. It will specify precisely how much it needs once
independent auditors report, probably next week.
Ratings agency Fitch estimated Spain's banks could lose 295
billion euros if the losses seen in Ireland were applied, based
on their 1.8 trillion euro loan portfolio.
Spain's banks have raised or are in the process of raising
184 billion euros, indicating the bailout funds should be enough
to cover the 295 billion euros shortfall once earnings from its
healthier big banks are included.
The scale of Spain's property losses are not expected to be
as severe as in Ireland, but unemployment and growth prospects
appear worse.
Spain is the fourth euro zone country to need a bailout and
poses a much greater threat to the currency bloc due to its 1
trillion euro economy, six times the size of Ireland.
Banks in both countries were hit by massive losses from the
bursting of a decade-long property bubble in 2008.
Spain is consolidating its banks, and expects to shrink the
number of regional savings banks, or cajas, to about 10 from
more than 40, but critics say more urgency is needed.
Investors in Ireland had to be patient.
A "bad bank" set up in 2009 to take all toxic assets and a
guarantee for all deposits failed to fix its problems and stem a
deposit outflow. Sentiment shifted in November 2010 after Dublin
outlined a plan to recapitalise its banks days after an
international bailout, though it took four months more until
details were unveiled, pumping 70 billion euros into the banks
after an independent assessment of their assets.
Loans sold to Ireland's bad bank went at a 57 percent
discount on average, more than doubling the "haircut" expected
at the start, and it was not until BlackRock's independent audit
of assets that markets were reassured.
Spain has hired Oliver Wyman Ltd and Roland Berger Strategy
Consultants to perform an assessment audit on bank assets to
emulate that feat.
TAMED TIGER
Ireland's plan expects to have just two core lenders left by
2015 - Bank of Ireland and Allied Irish Banks,
both part-nationalised.
Its banks must sell 72 billion euros of loans, or a whopping
28 percent of their 255 billion loan book. Much of that will
come from shrinking in overseas markets or quitting some
altogether.
The retreat has been a blow to Ireland, whose roaring
"Celtic Tiger" economy had been the envy of most countries in
the boom years.
The public is unhappy at the scale of austerity and there
are fears the shrinking by banks will cripple growth, but the
reaction has been relatively muted.
"The political and social cohesion in Ireland around these
measures is more marked than in Greece or Spain. The political
and social risk is much lower; notwithstanding the pain people
are taking, they are being more pragmatic and moving on," one
banker said.
Spain is also being hurt by wider EU concerns, with its
bailout coming just a week before Greek voters return to the
ballot box this Sunday, with Greece's future in the euro zone at
stake.
Ireland is not out of the woods. Its GDP grew 0.7 percent
last year, but unemployment rose to 14.8 percent and commercial
property fell a further 12.4 percent last year, and house prices
another 16.7 percent.
"Capital could be eroded more quickly than expected if
stresses intensify ... (which) could lead to greater losses than
expected," the central bank said in an update on progress in
March.
That's a lesson that Madrid and indeed the rest of the euro
zone should already have learned; even the gloomiest predictions
can prove inadequate.
(Reporting by Steve Slater; editing by Anna Willard and Will
Waterman)