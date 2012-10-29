MADRID Oct 29 Spain's Prime Minister Mariano
Rajoy is personally against the idea of a European Commissioner
with increased budgetary powers and believes the issue should be
dealt with as part of a wider debate on the future of the euro
zone, he said on Monday.
"We need to fix these objectives - fiscal union, banking
union, political union...And we must set a time scale. We are
giving a message that we really want greater European
integration. We can't say something is this first, then
something else, without saying where we're going," Rajoy said at
a news conference with Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti.
"This is an idea, that considered on its own, I personally
don't like. As part of a variety of measures for fiscal union,
it could be considered," Rajoy said at the news conference in
Madrid.
Rajoy also reiterated that Spain will call for a rescue
package if the country sees it as being in the interests of the
Spanish people.