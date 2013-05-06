MADRID May 6 Europe risks a wave of anti-EU
votes in 2014 European parliamentary elections unless a June
summit of European Union leaders offers a concrete response to
economic crisis, Italian Prime Minister Enrico Letta said on
Monday.
"If the European summit in June... results in a
bureaucratic, routine, formal conclusion, with a great abstract
plan that needs two years to be implemented...we risk creating a
climate in Europe in which the winning parties will be
anti-European," Letta said.
In a joint press conference with Spain's Prime Minister
Mariano Rajoy in Madrid, Letta urged the EU to take fast action
to address high youth unemployment and to speed up the
implementation of the euro zone banking union.