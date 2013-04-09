Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
MADRID, April 9 Spanish telecoms company Jazztel will be included in Spain's Ibex-35 index, which tracks the country's 35 biggest companies, after lender Bankia was excluded from the index earlier this year.
Jazztel, which specialises in broadband offerings, will take its place in the index on April 23, the Ibex management committee said in a statement on Tuesday. Its inclusion was also confirmed by a notice from the stock exchange.
Bailed-out Bankia dropped out of the Ibex before it was recapitalised with European rescue funds, in an operation that practically wiped out shareholders and reduced its free float. (Reporting by Jesus Aguado, Writing by Sarah White, Editing by Clare Kane)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)