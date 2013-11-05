* Registered jobless rise by 87,000 as tourism hires laid
off
* EU sees unemployment rate above 25 pct for two more years
* Spain's economy growing again, but not adding jobs
By Sarah Morris
MADRID, Nov 5 Spain's registered jobless rose in
October as tourist season hires were laid off, suggesting an
expanding economy has yet to make inroads into an unemployment
rate EU authorities expect to stay above 25 percent through
2015.
The number of registered jobless rose by 87,028 people,
leaving 4.81 million out of work, adjusted data from the Labour
Ministry showed on Tuesday. The increase was especially
pronounced in the services and agriculture sectors.
Year on year, jobless numbers fell for the first time since
May 2007, data the government said showed the economic recovery
was gaining a foothold. Gross domestic product rose for the
first time in ten quarters in the three months to September,
albeit by just 0.1 percent.
Spain's economy has contracted around 7.5 percent since
2008, when the bursting of a decade-long property bubble left
millions out of work and sent domestic demand into freefall.
The rebound, led by the export sector, is expected to be
shallow, due in part to the stubbornly high unemployment as well
as one of the euro zone's highest deficits.
The Ministry's monthly jobless data uses a different
methodology to the National Statistics Institute's quarterly
survey. The latter, considered a better guide to the total
number of people out of work, showed unemployment at 26.0
percent in the third quarter.
In macroeconomic forecasts for euro zone countries published
in Brussels on Tuesday, the European Commission said it expected
Spain's unemployment rate to inch up to an average of 26.4
percent in 2014, dropping only marginally to 25.3 percent in
2015.
"Unemployment is projected to fall gradually... as the
labour force continues to shrink and employment destruction
reaches a turning point in the course of 2014," the Commission
said in a statement.
Meanwhile, the economic revival would gather pace, with GDP
growing by 0.5 percent next year and 1.5 percent the year after,
the commission said. Authorities in Madrid forecast growth rates
of 0.7 percent and 1.2 percent, respectively.
The Commission said Spain's fiscal deficit could widen to
6.6 percent of GDP in 2015, worse than the target of 4.2
percent, meaning the country could be forced to make further tax
hikes or budget savings.