MADRID Aug 2 The number of registered jobless
in Spain fell in July from a month earlier, the fifth straight
month of declines, the Labour Ministry said on Friday, boosted
by seasonal factors including a strong tourist season.
Jobless numbers fell by 1.4 percent in July, or by 64,866
people, leaving 4.7 million people out of work, the data showed.
The follow a quarterly survey by the National Statistics
Institute which reported an unemployment rate of 26.3 percent in
the second quarter with 6 million people unable to find work.
"In annual terms, employment continues to be destroyed and
unemployment continues to be generated, but less than before and
this points to a change in trend. It suggests that the
unemployment rate could be similar in the third quarter as the
second," said Estefania Ponte, economy and strategy director at
Cortal Consors.
Registered jobless numbers rose 2.4 percent in July from a
year earlier, the ministry figures showed.
Spanish unemployment has soared to record levels since the
property bubble burst in 2008 and is expected to remain high for
years to come as the battered economy, in recession since the
end of 2011, struggles to return to sustainable growth.
The Labour Ministry tends registered jobless figures tend to
be lower than the statistics institute's estimates as the
disillusioned long-term unemployed, who's benefits end after two
years, stop signing on.
According to the statistics institute, some 1.9 million
people who had previously held a job had been out of work for
more than two years in the second quarter.
The number of people registering as out of work in July fell
in all the main economic sectors, with the largest drop seen in
the services industry, down 37,614 people, or 1.3 percent,
boosted by a strong tourism season.
Spain's tourist sector, worth over 10 percent of economic
output, has seen a boost this year as holiday makers avoid
trouble spots in usually popular destinations in Northern Africa
such as Egypt
Unemployed from construction dropped 17,310 people and was
down 11,233 people from industry, the ministry said.
