MADRID Dec 10 Fighters linked to al Qaeda
abducted a Spanish journalist and a photographer in a rebel-held
eastern Syrian city in September, El Mundo newspaper reported on
Tuesday.
Journalist Javier Espinosa and photographer Ricardo Garcia
were taken by rebel group the Islamic State in Iraq and the
Levant (ISIL) on September 16 at a checkpoint in Raqqa, which
fell to militant Islamist brigades in March, the paper reported.
Espinosa, a journalist for the newspaper, and freelance
photographer Garcia were just a few kilometers from the border
with Turkey and were trying to leave Syria at the time.
The incident had not been reported until now because of
negotiations with the rebels holding the men, the newspaper
said.
The kidnappers have not said what they want in exchange for
the men and El Mundo did not say why it had decided to announce
the kidnappings now.
The pair are veteran journalists who have covered the Syrian
conflict since its beginning and have travelled to the region
around ten times.
