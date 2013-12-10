(updates with families' news conference, details on kidnapping)
BEIRUT Dec 10 Fighters linked to al Qaeda
abducted a Spanish journalist and a photographer in a rebel-held
Syrian province in September, their families said on Tuesday.
Journalist Javier Espinosa and photographer Ricardo
Garcia-Vilanova were taken by rebel group the Islamic State in
Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) on September 16 at a checkpoint in
Raqqa province, which fell to militant Islamist brigades in
March, the journalists' families said.
Espinosa, who works for El Mundo newspaper, and freelance
photographer Garcia-Vilanova were just a few kilometres from the
border with Turkey and were trying to leave Syria at the time.
They were taken to Raqqa city.
They were traveling with members of the rebel Free Syrian
Army, who were also taken by ISIL but released after 12 days.
The incident had not been reported until now because of
negotiations with the rebels holding the men.
"We have reached an impasse with the captors after many
weeks of attempted mediation," Monica Preito, Espinosa's wife
and fellow journalist who has covered the Syrian civil war, said
at a news conference in Beirut.
"Today we appeal to the Syrian people and all armed groups
to help release Javier and Ricardo who have always been
committed to show the human face and suffering of the Syrian
people during these very difficult times," she said.
The pair are veteran journalists who have covered the Syrian
conflict since its beginning and have traveled to the region
around 10 times.
55 journalists have been killed and 30 are still missing in
Syria, according to the New York-based Committee to Protect
Journalists, making the 2 1/2 year-old crisis the most dangerous
place in the world for media workers.
Syria's conflict began with peaceful protests in March 2011
and developed into an armed insurrection when these were
violently suppressed. More than 100,000 people have been killed
and fighting has broadly settled into a stalemate.
Hardline Islamist groups have exploited the power vacuum in
many rebel-held areas to exercise their authority at the expense
of more moderate opposition factions.
