(Adds Republican protest and political criticism)
By Elisabeth O'Leary
MADRID, June 19 Felipe VI was sworn in as
Spain's new king on Thursday and immediately sought to knit
together a nation threatened by a growing separatist movement in
Catalonia.
In a subdued ceremony, Felipe said there was room in Spain
for both unity and diversity, ending a long speech by saying
"thank you" in four of Spain's languages: Castilian Spanish,
Basque, Catalan and Galician.
Although he holds a largely symbolic role as head of state,
supporters hope Felipe will work to keep Spain together and
usher in a new era of popularity for the troubled royal
household.
Spain is also battling high unemployment, particularly among
youngsters who are less monarchist than older generations.
"The monarchy definitely needs a breath of fresh air and I
hope Felipe VI brings ideas that will calm those who have their
doubts," said Miguel Angel Delgado, 39, an unemployed music
teacher who travelled from Seville to join the celebrations.
Felipe, wearing military uniform with a sash and medals,
became king after his father, Juan Carlos, abdicated earlier
this month following a series of scandals that has led many
Spaniards to question the role of the monarchy itself.
"There is room for all of us in a united and diverse Spain,"
Felipe, 46, said in his speech to dignitaries gathered in the
lower house of Parliament. He stressed respect for the diverse
cultures and languages within Spain.
The new king waved to well-wishers on the balcony of the
royal palace alongside his wife, Queen Letizia, a former
journalist, and their daughters, Leonor, age 8, and Sofia, 7,
ahead of a reception attended by business leaders, politicians,
bullfighters, athletes and comedians.
The royal couple arrived at the palace - a 1738 building
used for visits of heads of state and ceremonies - after riding
through central Madrid in an open Rolls Royce, escorted by
mounted guards with tasseled helmets in a route decorated by red
and yellow flowers, the colour of Spain's flag.
Thousands of people lined the route, waving flags and
shouting "long live the king" as the mood in the capital turned
to celebrations despite reigning soccer champion Spain's
crushing World Cup defeat in Brazil on Wednesday.
PROTESTS
Security was very tight in central Madrid, with helicopters
buzzing overhead and 7,000 police and 120 snipers out on the
streets. Spot checks were frequent, and local media reported a
handful of arrests for displaying republican flags.
Madrid authorities had denied republicans permission to
rally, though protesters clad in the red, yellow and purple
flags of Spain's second republic in the 1930s tried to get close
to the parade, angering some royal supporters.
Polls show the decision to hand over to Felipe has boosted
the popularity of the royals. But two thirds of Spaniards also
support the idea of a referendum on whether Spain should
continue to be a constitutional monarchy, according to a recent
poll by Metroscopia for El Pais newspaper.
"I'm not asking for a republic, but for people to be able to
speak out," said 17-year-old student Camilo Buchelli, who joined
a short march calling for a referendum. Others chanted "Felipe
out."
Local media said three people had been arrested after trying
to jump over police barriers. The Interior Ministry could not
immediately be reached for comment.
Felipe's multilingual gesture during the ceremony also got a
cool response from the regional leaders of Catalonia and Basque
Country, who were sitting in Parliament listening to the speech
and were notably restrained in their applause.
Leftist parties were sceptical, with Izquierda Abierta (Open
Left) calling the speech "empty" and "full of stereotypes" and
saying an opportunity had been missed to let people vote on
Spain's political system at the polls.
"We have the right to decide, young people want something
else," said Julian Rebollo, 73, a retired industrial designer.
LITTLE POMP
The coronation ceremony, at Spain's lower house of
parliament, had little pomp and circumstance compared with royal
handovers in other countries. It was more of a legal process,
attended by lawmakers, high-level politicians and some members
of the royal family. No foreign leaders were invited.
The event was designed to chime with times of austerity,
palace officials said, mindful that more than one in four
Spanish workers is jobless despite an incipient economic
recovery.
"We need to win the battle to create jobs, which is
Spaniards' primary concern," Felipe said in his speech.
Felipe's father, Juan Carlos, did not attend the event to
allow the spotlight to rest fully on the new monarch, according
to the palace. His sister Cristina, whose
husband is charged with embezzling millions of euros of public
funds, and her family were also absent.
Juan Carlos lost favour with crisis-hit Spaniards after
going on a secret elephant hunting trip at the height of Spain's
financial crisis in 2012. Felipe has distanced himself from his
sister, and has remained untouched by the scandals.
(Additional reporting by Tracy Rucinski, Raquel Castillo, Tomas
Cobos, Fiona Ortiz and Sarah White; Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)