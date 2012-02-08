* Government to present labour reform on Friday
* To give firms more power over wage-setting
* To cut severance pay, de-link wages from inflation
* Analysts say local elections could dilute reform
* Govt reported split over how radical reform should be
By Nigel Davies
MADRID, Feb 8 Spain's government will
unveil reforms to rigid labour laws on Friday that it hopes will
be radical enough to get to grips with sky-high unemployment
while not severing links altogether with unions ahead of key
regional elections.
Investors will be watching closely as the legislation also
marks the latest stage in a concerted campaign by Madrid to
persuade markets it can slash its public deficit and iron out
structural weaknesses in an economy that is heading back into
recession.
The centre-right government, elected in a landslide in
November, is prepared on Friday to go further with its reforms
than a labour pact reached between unions and business leaders
at the end of January - even if that risks provoking a general
strike.
Workers and management agreed to give more power to
companies to hire and fire, reduce the cost of layoffs, and
untie wage agreements from inflation.
The government has said it also wants to give firms the
ability to modify workers' hours in response to demand rather
than simply laying them off, bringing an end to the rapid rise
in temporary contracts that has helped push youth unemployment
to just shy of 50 percent.
But it is unclear if that reform will be part of Friday's
programme, and even if it is, the consensus is that a jobless
rate now close to 23 percent will not come down any time soon.
"I think the reform will only go half way. That's a shame,
because it is necessary, even if it's hard to explain to
society," Fran Gonzalez, economist at Caixa Catalunya, said.
Sources close to the government told Reuters there is a
split between those who do not want the reform to be so deep
that it brings about a breakdown in relations with labour
unions, and those - said to include Economy Minister Luis de
Guindos - who want something more radical.
As things stand, analysts believe a desire to retain voter
support ahead of upcoming local elections in heavily populated
Andalucia and the northern region of Asturias mean de Guindos
could lose out.
"The problem is that the government faces elections in the
short term... Right now it's not looking like we'll see the
radical reform that Spain needs," said Jose Pin at the IESE
business school.
"We've got 23 percent unemployment, so you need to reduce it
fast. If the reform is radical the economy will breathe and
unemployment will be reduced much faster."
NO JOB CREATION YET
The previous Socialist government reformed labour rules in
2010, but the changes were widely criticised for not tackling
the collective bargaining wage-setting process or delinking
salaries from consumer prices.
Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy acknowledged on Wednesday that
the difficult economic environment - Spain is facing its second
recession in under three years - meant job creation is still a
long way off.
"Unfortunately the figures will not improve this year...
They are going to get worse," Rajoy told Parliament.
A day earlier, Employment Minister Fatima Banez said the
reform would try to end Spain's dual track employment system.
As things stand, an older generation of workers with robust
benefits are very expensive to let go, and a younger generation
in so-called "junk jobs" or hired on temporary contracts have no
benefits or job security.
The government is expected to legislate on collective
bargaining agreements in an attempt to give firms more power in
setting wages according to their economic circumstances rather
than across entire sectors as happens at present.
It will also likely reduce the number of days of severance
pay a firm has to pay from a maximum of 45 per year worked at
present, with unions hoping for it to be taken no lower than 33,
and business leaders hoping for 20.
Another likely element will be incentives for firms to hire
youth workers.
STRIKE RISK SEEN ACCEPTABLE
Rajoy has long said he expects the reform to trigger at
least one general strike, and his advisers say if that doesn't
happen the reform is too soft.
Fernando Lezcano, spokesman for the CCOO labour federation,
said the contents of the reform would determine whether a strike
takes place, criticising the government for not working with
labour more closely on the reform.
"The government seems worried about satisfying the demands
of financial institutions and (German Chancellor) Angela Merkel,
while it refuses to enter into dialogue and share information
with Spain's social partners," he said.
But it there is a strike, the high unemployment rate may
well keep it from gaining mass backing.
A survey by pollster Sigma Dos published in El Mundo
newspaper on Tuesday showed 65 percent of people would accept a
full-time contract with a 20-day severance package.
Analysts say the real proof the reform is working or not
will come in October. The Spanish tourist and service sectors
create jobs at a fast rate over the summer months, and analysts
say that if there are fewer lay-offs in October after the season
ends then it would be a sign the labour reform was working.
