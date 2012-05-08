MADRID May 8 Spanish companies keen to do
business in fast-growing Latin American markets have been
quietly taking steps to protect themselves from the risk of
nationalisation exposed by the seizure of important assets by
Argentina and Bolivia.
As Spain suffers its second recession in three years, the
attraction of its former colonies is clear. Three of the
country's biggest companies derive nearly half their revenues
from Latin America. The region accounts for one quarter of the
revenues of the companies that make up the main index on the
Madrid Stock Exchange.
But the experiences of oil major Repsol in
Argentina and power grid operator Red Electrica in Bolivia,
which both suffered major state expropriations in the past few
weeks, have highlighted the need to take cover.
Take the case of Red Electrica. Bolivia's leftist
government decided to nationalise the company's local power
transmission unit last Tuesday.
But having foreseen the move ever since President Evo
Morales took power in 2006, Red Electrica had already written
down most of the value of its unit, Empresa Transportadora de
Electricidad (TDE), which it bought in 2002 for $91 million.
Red Electrica Internacional, the unit that holds TDE, gave
the firm a book value of just 6 million euros ($7.9 million),
according to the 2010 accounts filed with Spain's business
registry, opening the door to potential capital gains if the
company is compensated by the Bolivian government.
Red Electrica had also reduced its investments in Bolivia
following the arrival of Morales while increasing dividend
payments from TDE to Red Electrica Internacional, as well as
profiting from loans to the Bolivian unit, the accounts show.
Even Spain's Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Margallo called
the nationalisation "legitimate", a remark that suggested he did
not disagree with Bolivia's assessment that the company had not
invested enough.
In Argentina, Repsol has suffered the loss of its majority
share in the country's biggest oil company YPF at the hands of
the government of President Cristina Fernandez.
But Repsol had been reducing its reliance on Argentina for
growth for years, diversifying into Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico
and West Africa, though the loss of the YPF stake will still be
a financial blow. Argentine officials have said they will pay
much less than the $9.3 billion Repsol wants.
Suspecting it was at risk, Repsol had been negotiating the
sale of its controlling 57 percent in YPF to China's Sinopec
Group but the deal was scuppered by Fernandez's move to
nationalise the local oil company.
Repsol has so far fared better in Bolivia, where Chairman
Antonio Brufau is generally perceived as being on good terms
with Morales and in any case the relationship with foreign
energy companies is different.
Brufau was present on Tuesday when Morales inaugurated a
natural gas complex at Repsol's Margarita field, the same day as
the TDE takeover.
"Bolivia needs partners, not owners. I want to salute all
those foreign companies that are partners of the state," Morales
said.
Morales nationalised the natural gas industry in 2006 and
foreign investors such as Repsol operate under contracts that
make them service providers to the state. Bolivia could revoke
concessions if contractual investment commitments are not met.
Other Spanish companies in Bolivia include bank BBVA
, and motorway operator Abertis, though
exposure for each is less than 1 percent of revenues. Power
utility Iberdrola has distribution assets in the
country but did not provide a revenues breakdown.
RISK OR OPPORTUNITY
Latin America has long boosted the profits of many big
Spanish companies, especially when they suffer tough times at
home. Most big economies in Latin America, such as Mexico,
Brazil, Chile and Colombia, still look relatively safe for
investment.
Last year, Spanish companies in Spain's blue chip index
reported 115 billion euros of revenue from Latin
America, a quarter of their combined total.
Though more recently companies have moved into countries
like Brazil and Chile with a more stable legal framework,
Argentina had been an investment area of choice until Nestor
Kirchner took office as president in 2003 and began pushing a
more state-driven economic model, which his wife and successor
Cristina Fernandez has continued.
Spanish energy and utility firms Gas Natural and
Endesa have power generation and distribution assets in
Argentina which may be next on the nationalisation list.
Yet Gas Natural - which is also present in Colombia,
Nicaragua, Panama, Mexico and Brazil - played down expropriation
risk on Tuesday.
"We are very conscious that the risk premium varies widely
between different countries (in Latin America)," its chief
executive Rafael Villaseca said. "We don't think our investment
in Argentina is going to be expropriated."
Other Spanish companies with big business interests in
Argentina include Telefonica de Argentina and Santander Rio
, which has more than 300 branches in the South American
country, and construction group Obrascon Huarte Lain.
Spain's Abertis fully provisioned its exposure to Argentina,
through its Ausol motorway unit, some years ago.
As for BBVA, 16 percent of its Latin American revenues come
from Argentina and a quarter from Venezuela, where Hugo Chavez
has threatened to nationalize the country's banks - including
BBVA subsidiary Banco Provincial - for not lending enough to
agricultural projects.
Chavez in 2007 threatened to take over Spanish businesses in
a row sparked by King Juan Carlos telling the Venezuelan to
"shut up" during a summit.
But Spanish bank Santander, seeking an exit from a heavily
regulated market, sold its holdings to Venezuela's government in
2008 after Chavez blocked the sale to a private investor.
Not only nationalisation threats have made for a difficult
corporate investments in Venezuela. Telefonica has complained
for years of not being able to repatriate dividends due to
exchange controls, and faces difficulties in raising rates
because of aggressive price controls.
Jorge Calvet, chairman of Spanish wind turbine maker Gamesa
, recently said Latin America still offered attractive
investment opportunities but that investors would think twice
before entering new markets.
Gamesa itself is not deterred. On Thursday it announced its
entrance into Uruguay with a supply contract for a windpark
being developed by another Spanish firm, Abengoa
